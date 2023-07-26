Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 90.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,588 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 84,614 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.3% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZION traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.45. 4,353,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,845,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.94. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $18.26 and a twelve month high of $59.75.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Argus decreased their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Scott J. Mclean bought 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire A. Huang purchased 18,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

Further Reading

