Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Free Report) by 52.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,258 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Spirit Realty Capital

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $159,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,857.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRC traded up $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.58. 734,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,763. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.31 and a 12 month high of $44.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.62 and a 200-day moving average of $40.16.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $188.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.60 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 44.28%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Spirit Realty Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 116.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $45.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.06.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of March 31, 2023, our diverse portfolio consisted of 2,083 retail, industrial and other properties across 49 states, which were leased to 347 tenants operating in 37 industries.

