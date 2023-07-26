Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Free Report) by 98.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,949 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.09% of Keros Therapeutics worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Keros Therapeutics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 1.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

KROS traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,583. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.45.

Insider Transactions at Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KROS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Regnante sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $955,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Keros Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

