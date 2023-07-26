SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:DVA traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.20. The company had a trading volume of 374,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.59. DaVita Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $106.96.

Insider Activity at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 72.08% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,055,153.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 15,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.24, for a total transaction of $1,581,984.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91,245 shares in the company, valued at $9,055,153.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Javier Rodriguez sold 16,916 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total value of $1,682,127.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,385,451.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,502 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,146 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on DaVita from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on DaVita from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on DaVita from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on DaVita from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.75.

About DaVita

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Further Reading

