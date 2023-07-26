SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Position in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Free Report) by 98.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,637 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.07% of FibroGen worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in FibroGen by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,740,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,729,000 after acquiring an additional 69,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,166,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,239,000 after purchasing an additional 253,483 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,927,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,232,000 after purchasing an additional 420,828 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 84.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in FibroGen by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,760,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,207,000 after buying an additional 381,778 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.58% of the company’s stock.

Get FibroGen alerts:

FibroGen Stock Performance

Shares of FibroGen stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 4,361,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,697,766. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.09. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.84 and a 12-month high of $25.69.

Insider Transactions at FibroGen

FibroGen ( NASDAQ:FGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). FibroGen had a negative return on equity of 879.75% and a negative net margin of 264.63%. The firm had revenue of $36.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of FibroGen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 242,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,269,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 242,577 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,355.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Cravatt sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $67,718.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,397.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,170 shares of company stock worth $658,566 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America downgraded FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of FibroGen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

FibroGen Profile

(Free Report)

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are Pamrevlumab, a human monoclonal antibody targeting connective tissue growth factor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase activity, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in China, Europe, Japan, and other countries, as well as in Phase III clinical development for anemia related with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.