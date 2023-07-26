SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,910 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,910 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in IQVIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IQVIA by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.07.

In related news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:IQV traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.96. 684,282 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,710. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.02. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

