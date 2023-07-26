SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 116.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,337 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Repligen by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Repligen by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Repligen by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Repligen

In other Repligen news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 500 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.18 per share, for a total transaction of $78,090.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $251,605.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Repligen Stock Up 0.9 %

RGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Repligen from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Repligen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.33.

Shares of Repligen stock traded up $1.53 on Wednesday, hitting $176.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,906. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.57. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $134.64 and a 52-week high of $262.26.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $182.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.43 million. Repligen had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Repligen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

