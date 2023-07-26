SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,559 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 250.6% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 79.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 132.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Get Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. 574,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,666,889. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $12.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 10.51%.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo - SABESP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.