Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $20.75- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $20.39. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Molina Healthcare also updated its FY23 guidance to at least $20.75 EPS.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MOH traded down $4.49 on Wednesday, reaching $311.16. 525,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,511. The company has a fifty day moving average of $290.35 and a 200-day moving average of $288.62. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.90 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 20.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of research firms have weighed in on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $348.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Molina Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $380.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $353.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 169.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.