Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 340.0% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Equity Residential by 133.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James cut shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.06.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

Equity Residential Stock Up 0.2 %

In other Equity Residential news, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 42,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,627,150.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,689.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,246. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.67. The stock has a market cap of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.83. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $54.60 and a 52 week high of $80.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 23rd. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.05%.

About Equity Residential

(Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 301 properties consisting of 79,351 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.