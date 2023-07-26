Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 46,014,461 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,751,371. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $83.45 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total value of $68,483.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,397,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 864,122 shares of company stock valued at $29,751,580. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 61,587.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,487,226,000 after acquiring an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,892.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,718,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $549,828,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431,413 shares in the last quarter. 27.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

