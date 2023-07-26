Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $67.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.80 million. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 19.36%.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CCBG traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.03. 87,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,615. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $562.24 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.03 and a fifty-two week high of $36.86.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Marshall M. Criser III bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $43,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,249.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCBG. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Capital City Bank Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.16% of the company’s stock.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

