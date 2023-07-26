Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,389,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,850,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,031,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,580,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,648,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GOOGL shares. UBS Group cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday. 888 reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.38.

Alphabet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $7.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.27. The company had a trading volume of 61,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $130.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.51, for a total transaction of $68,483.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,788,486.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $1,423,908.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,385,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

