PROS (NYSE:PRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. PROS updated its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.04 EPS.

PROS Trading Up 7.9 %

PRO traded up $2.65 on Wednesday, reaching $36.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,132,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,224. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.24 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $38.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of PROS in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of PROS from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of PROS from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Activity at PROS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,579.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other PROS news, CAO Scott William Cook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,407,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 3,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $75,405.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,579.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the first quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 302.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of PROS by 36.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $42,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

