CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.10, RTT News reports. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $7.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.75. 2,618,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,660,616. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $209.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.40.

Get CME Group alerts:

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is 55.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CME Group

CME has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $209.30.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,085,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,370,000 after purchasing an additional 108,740 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CME Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,913,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,597,000 after purchasing an additional 31,354 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CME Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,962,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $814,270,000 after purchasing an additional 133,897 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CME Group during the 4th quarter worth $610,482,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CME Group by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,196,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,541,000 after acquiring an additional 634,876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.