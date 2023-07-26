Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $652.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.20 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 5.81% and a negative net margin of 285.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded up $6.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.92. 38,537,135 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,401,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.09. Teladoc Health has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TDOC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Stephens started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Teladoc Health from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.81.

Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health

Institutional Trading of Teladoc Health

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $509,310. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $205,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Teladoc Health by 52.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $532,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,615,142 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $41,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Free Report)

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.