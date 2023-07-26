IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.84-$1.89 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.18. IDEX also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.90-$8.00 EPS.

IDEX Stock Performance

IEX stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $211.98. 670,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,898. IDEX has a twelve month low of $193.64 and a twelve month high of $246.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $208.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The business had revenue of $845.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of IDEX from $227.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $237.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEX

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after buying an additional 53,138 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after purchasing an additional 306,008 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDEX by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,635,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,939,000 after purchasing an additional 103,382 shares during the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

