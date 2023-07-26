SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03, RTT News reports. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The business had revenue of $489.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.85. The stock had a trading volume of 664,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,725. SEI Investments has a fifty-two week low of $46.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.34. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares in the company, valued at $485,649,968.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 46,647 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $2,751,706.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,519,720 shares in the company, valued at $502,578,282.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 41,304 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $2,382,414.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,419,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,649,968.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,974 shares of company stock worth $5,135,471. 15.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Ossiam grew its stake in SEI Investments by 98.9% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in SEI Investments by 121.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.