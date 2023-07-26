Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Hawaiian Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of HA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hawaiian

About Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after buying an additional 23,566 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 43,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hawaiian by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.

