Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $706.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.81 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.32% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.90) earnings per share.
Shares of HA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01. Hawaiian has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. The company has a market cap of $589.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 2.01.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.20.
Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. It provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; New York City, New York; Austin, Texas; and Boston, Massachusetts.
