Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Issues Earnings Results

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The business had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.87) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALU traded up $2.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 1.31. Kaiser Aluminum has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $97.58.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -223.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KALU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kaiser Aluminum from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Kaiser Aluminum from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KALU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 314.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2,214.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

Featured Articles

