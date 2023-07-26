National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.42-$0.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.075-$2.135 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.12 billion. National Vision also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.17 EPS.

National Vision Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EYE stock traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $24.76. 375,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. National Vision has a twelve month low of $17.25 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.33.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. National Vision had a net margin of 1.48% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $562.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of National Vision from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays cut shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of National Vision from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.33.

In related news, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.59 per share, with a total value of $585,012.99. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,359,224.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs bought 12,625 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.81 per share, for a total transaction of $300,601.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 556,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,251,455.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director D Randolph Peeler acquired 22,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.59 per share, for a total transaction of $585,012.99. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 131,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,224.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in National Vision by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $203,000.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

