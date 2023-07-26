Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

SFNC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 634,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

In related news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Featured Stories

