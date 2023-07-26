Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Simmons First National had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $342.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS.
SFNC stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 634,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,424. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Simmons First National has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.82.
SFNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 21.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 53.3% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,815 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $287,000. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.
Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.
