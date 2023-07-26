SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Posts Earnings Results

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. SITE Centers had a net margin of 31.11% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $136.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. SITE Centers updated its FY23 guidance to $1.13-1.17 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.17 EPS.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,459,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,884,625. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SITE Centers has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $15.61. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.54.

SITE Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SITE Centers

Institutional Trading of SITE Centers

In other SITE Centers news, CFO Conor Fennerty sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total transaction of $159,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,046.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SITE Centers by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,084,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,918,000 after acquiring an additional 344,501 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,633,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,055,000 after purchasing an additional 163,201 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 14.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,031,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,995,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,063,000 after purchasing an additional 87,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in SITE Centers by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,590,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,042,000 after purchasing an additional 94,586 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SITC. Compass Point boosted their price objective on SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho upped their price target on SITE Centers from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on SITE Centers in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.43.

About SITE Centers

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

