Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.91 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 38.33% and a return on equity of 37.11%. The business’s revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.47 earnings per share.

Matador Resources Trading Down 6.7 %

MTDR traded down $3.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 5,261,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,068. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.43. Matador Resources has a 52 week low of $42.04 and a 52 week high of $73.78.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

MTDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Matador Resources from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Matador Resources from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Friday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.56.

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,948.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,819,728. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,877 shares of company stock valued at $124,560 in the last 90 days. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 5.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Matador Resources by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,991 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 28.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Matador Resources by 53.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

