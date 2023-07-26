Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Waste Management updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

NYSE WM traded down $6.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $164.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,691. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.54. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $148.31 and a 52 week high of $175.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Waste Management from $186.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.00.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total transaction of $33,343.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,449 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,972,000 after purchasing an additional 160,466 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $299,165,000 after acquiring an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

