Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 39.94% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Robert Half International updated its Q2 guidance to $0.76-0.90 EPS.

Robert Half International Stock Performance

RHI stock traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.43. 4,185,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,037,182. Robert Half International has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.91.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Robert Half International by 435.9% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Robert Half International from $63.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $88.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

About Robert Half International

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half International Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting service in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.