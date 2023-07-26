American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.72 to $4.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.78. American Water Works also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.72-$4.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AWK. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Water Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $157.00.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

AWK stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 793,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,653. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $122.77 and a 12 month high of $162.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.08.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 62.20%.

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In other American Water Works news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.35 per share, for a total transaction of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Water Works

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $103,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 33.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,996,000 after purchasing an additional 19,512 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in American Water Works by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Get Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.