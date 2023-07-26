Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF) Given New GBX 1,140 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Ceres Power (OTCMKTS:CPWHF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,155 ($14.81) to GBX 1,140 ($14.62) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CPWHF. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ceres Power from GBX 950 ($12.18) to GBX 1,000 ($12.82) in a report on Monday, April 17th. HSBC raised shares of Ceres Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of Ceres Power stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $4.85. 4,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.54. Ceres Power has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $8.91.

About Ceres Power

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

