BMO Capital Markets Trims First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Target Price to C$35.00

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FQVLF. National Bank Financial raised First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. CIBC upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$29.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.85.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

First Quantum Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of FQVLF stock traded up $0.50 on Wednesday, hitting $27.92. 48,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,862. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a P/E/G ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.96. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $28.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.92.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.