Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF) Upgraded by Berenberg Bank to “Buy”

Tyman (OTCMKTS:LPUSF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on LPUSF. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Tyman from GBX 330 ($4.23) to GBX 350 ($4.49) in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt lowered Tyman to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Tyman Price Performance

OTCMKTS:LPUSF remained flat at C$3.31 during trading hours on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.31. Tyman has a fifty-two week low of C$3.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.38.

Tyman Company Profile

Tyman plc designs, manufactures, and supplies engineered fenestration components and access solutions to the construction industry. It operates through three divisions: Tyman North America, Tyman UK & Ireland, and Tyman International. The Tyman North America division offers offers single and multipoint locking systems, decorative handle trim sets, and precision rollers; operators, tie bar/locks, and hinges for casement and awning applications; and locks/keepers, integrated tilt latches, rollers, balance systems, seals, and extruded profiles for hung and sliding window applications, as well as various specialty access and safety products, including smoke vents, roof access hatches, floor access doors, and ladder posts.

