Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Citigroup

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Citigroup from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVY. Bank of America dropped their price target on Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.11.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 3.4 %

Avery Dennison stock traded up $6.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,288,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,342. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $157.28 and a one year high of $204.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.99, for a total value of $160,880.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,761,266.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SouthState Corp boosted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

