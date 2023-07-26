JMP Securities Increases Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target to $200.00

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $165.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s previous close.

ANET has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Arista Networks from $172.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.86.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET traded down $9.61 on Wednesday, hitting $164.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,766,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,108. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $98.20 and a twelve month high of $178.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.01. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,803,295.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 18,817 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total value of $2,882,952.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,986 shares in the company, valued at $9,803,295.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.45, for a total value of $554,575.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 223,100 shares in the company, valued at $35,350,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 142,332 shares of company stock valued at $22,931,006. 18.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANET. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 86,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,111 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $1,360,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Olympiad Research LP bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.