BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Price Target Raised to $29.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.85% from the company’s current price.

BKU has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of BankUnited from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. VNET Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.83.

BankUnited Stock Up 5.4 %

BankUnited stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,691,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,549. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $41.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The business had revenue of $488.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.56 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 10.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BankUnited will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 2.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

