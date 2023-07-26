Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 15,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,092. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.

About Bear Creek Mining

Bear Creek Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metal properties in Peru. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Corani property that consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,500 hectares located to the southeast of Cusco, Peru; and holds 100% interest in Mercedes Gold Mine project consists of various mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 69,284 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

