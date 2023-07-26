Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) PT Lowered to C$1.80

Bear Creek Mining (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.10 to C$1.80 in a research note issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bear Creek Mining Stock Up 3.2 %
OTCMKTS:BCEKF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.43. 15,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,092. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49.
About Bear Creek Mining
