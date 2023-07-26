Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Thursday, July 27th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $11.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 21.86%. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWBC stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.88. 305 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,759. Community West Bancshares has a 52-week low of $10.38 and a 52-week high of $15.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $122.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.64.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.04 per share, with a total value of $88,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 817,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,025,487.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 11,528 shares of company stock valued at $126,581 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Community West Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Community West Bancshares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 152,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

