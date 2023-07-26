The Ensign Group (ENSG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) is set to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 27th. Analysts expect The Ensign Group to post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.04. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $886.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.50 million. On average, analysts expect The Ensign Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ENSG stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $91.75. 197,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $102.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day moving average of $92.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,242,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 10,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $968,403.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 953,761 shares in the company, valued at $90,702,671.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $114,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,242,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,468,097 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,409,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,893,000 after purchasing an additional 288,585 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,307,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,423,000 after buying an additional 134,749 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,890,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,736,000 after buying an additional 76,467 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Ensign Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,853,000 after purchasing an additional 45,370 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 898,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,011,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services, as well as other ancillary services. It operates through Skilled Services and Standard Bearer segments. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

