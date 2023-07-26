Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.80 Million Stock Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 251,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 63,628 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Western Union worth $2,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Union by 16.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Union by 137.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 67,876 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Western Union by 14.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 7,576 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Western Union by 18.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,410,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,173,000 after acquiring an additional 370,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Western Union by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 72,887 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Western Union alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Western Union from $11.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Western Union in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Western Union from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.39.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.44. 4,876,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,998,603. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.21. The Western Union Company has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $17.42.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.07 million. Western Union had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 128.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Union Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.56%. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 47.00%.

About Western Union

(Free Report)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.