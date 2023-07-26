Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.29, Yahoo Finance reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 30.42%. The business had revenue of $202.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services Trading Up 1.8 %

EFSC stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.75. 629,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,851. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $36.16 and a 52-week high of $56.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.08.

Enterprise Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Financial Services

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EFSC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Enterprise Financial Services from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Stephen P. Marsh purchased 2,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.40 per share, for a total transaction of $99,909.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 47,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,920,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth $241,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $231,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

