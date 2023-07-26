Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,115 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 24,094 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 48,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,031,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Alphabet by 6.1% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,580,236 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,648,000 after buying an additional 148,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.2% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 841,688 shares of company stock worth $29,376,932 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.27. The stock had a trading volume of 61,621,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,628,414. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $130.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. 51job restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $122.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

