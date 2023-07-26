Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.

Mullen Group Stock Up 1.3 %

MTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Cormark lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$17.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Mullen Group from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.66.

Shares of MTL traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,366. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.90. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43.

Mullen Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

