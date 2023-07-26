Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mullen Group in a research note issued on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.21. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mullen Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Mullen Group’s FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$494.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$503.50 million.
Mullen Group Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of MTL traded up C$0.21 on Monday, reaching C$15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 73,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,366. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.76, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$14.90. Mullen Group has a 12-month low of C$12.50 and a 12-month high of C$16.43.
Mullen Group Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.86%.
About Mullen Group
Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle ecommerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation management, inventory management, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mullen Group
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.