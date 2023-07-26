FY2023 EPS Estimates for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Lifted by Seaport Res Ptn

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoNation in a report issued on Monday, July 24th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now expects that the company will post earnings of $22.99 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $22.73. The consensus estimate for AutoNation’s current full-year earnings is $22.09 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q4 2023 earnings at $5.29 EPS.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.38. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.35% and a net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoNation in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on AutoNation from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens lifted their target price on AutoNation from $146.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their target price on AutoNation from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.88.

NYSE AN traded up $3.55 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.98. 1,012,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,518. AutoNation has a 1 year low of $94.92 and a 1 year high of $182.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 6.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,186,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,415,000 after acquiring an additional 70,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,586,000 after acquiring an additional 32,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of AutoNation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 908,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,466,000 after acquiring an additional 36,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,227,714.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Mark Manley bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.92, for a total value of $14,313,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,887,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $874,455,039.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 355,391 shares of company stock valued at $54,257,087 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

