FY2023 EPS Estimates for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 24th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $8.55 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.57. The consensus estimate for Quest Diagnostics’ current full-year earnings is $8.67 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $166.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.20.

Shares of DGX traded down $8.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,181,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,328. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $120.40 and a 52-week high of $158.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $137.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.26.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 10th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

