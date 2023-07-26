Cormark Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Free Report) (NYSE:AG) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Majestic Silver in a report issued on Friday, July 21st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for First Majestic Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.97. 448,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 753,523. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.96. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.90 and a one year high of C$13.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently -2.86%.

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$35,150.00. In the last three months, insiders have bought 15,000 shares of company stock worth $114,725. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

