FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.69 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HBM. Raymond James lowered their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.70 to C$10.60 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$9.57.

Shares of HBM stock traded down C$0.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$7.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,342,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,086. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.83. Hudbay Minerals has a one year low of C$4.16 and a one year high of C$8.47.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

