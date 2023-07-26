FY2023 EPS Estimates for Discover Financial Services Decreased by William Blair (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Discover Financial Services in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $13.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $14.14. The consensus estimate for Discover Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $13.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Discover Financial Services’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.63 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of DFS traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.49. 2,010,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,339,050. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $87.64 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS.

Discover Financial Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 19.40%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.70 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 151.2% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.