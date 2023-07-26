Americas Silver Corp Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share.

USAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Americas Silver stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.40. The stock had a trading volume of 239,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Americas Silver has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $0.76.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 32.79% and a negative net margin of 63.20%. The company had revenue of $22.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 34,484 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Americas Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 41,600 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Americas Silver during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

