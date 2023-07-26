Lundin Mining Co. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 20th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LUN. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$13.00 target price on Lundin Mining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$10.60 to C$12.70 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$8.10 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. CIBC raised their price target on Lundin Mining from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Lundin Mining from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.93.

Lundin Mining Trading Down 1.4 %

LUN traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$11.59. 1,131,663 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,922. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.24 and a 52 week high of C$11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.02 billion. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 8.15%.

Lundin Mining Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.