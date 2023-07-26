FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Restaurant Brands International Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSRFree Report) (TSE:QSR) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report issued on Thursday, July 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $3.15 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.08. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.10 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSRGet Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on QSR. UBS Group boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of QSR traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.90. The company had a trading volume of 797,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,206,593. The company has a market capitalization of $23.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $51.21 and a one year high of $78.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.72.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.07%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,289.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 34,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $2,422,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,574,231.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,772 shares of company stock worth $7,366,731. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,806 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,183 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 12.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 73.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 99.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,798,000 after acquiring an additional 185,998 shares during the period.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

