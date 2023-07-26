B. Riley Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report issued on Friday, July 21st. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will earn $4.81 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.99. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for SeaWorld Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is $4.91 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.62 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.40 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 16.18% and a negative return on equity of 66.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.75.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.77. The company had a trading volume of 733,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 814,492. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $44.02 and a 12-month high of $68.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total transaction of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,569.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Kyle Robert Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $55,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,680.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.81, for a total value of $223,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,569.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,341 shares of company stock valued at $716,060. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 217,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Finally, JAT Capital Mgmt LP grew its stake in SeaWorld Entertainment by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 675,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,125,000 after buying an additional 281,102 shares during the last quarter.

About SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. It operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

