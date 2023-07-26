Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Get Americas Silver alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.

Americas Silver Stock Performance

TSE USA remained flat at C$0.53 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,396. Americas Silver has a 12-month low of C$0.44 and a 12-month high of C$1.03. The company has a market cap of C$112.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.65.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million.

Americas Silver Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.