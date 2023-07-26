Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a research report issued on Thursday, July 20th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Americas Silver from C$0.80 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th.
Americas Silver Stock Performance
Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 51.78% and a negative net margin of 63.75%. The business had revenue of C$29.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.31 million.
Americas Silver Company Profile
Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Americas Silver
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Markets Are Loving Boeing Stock After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Nothing But Upside For High-Yield Verizon?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Will Coca-Cola Stock Move To New Highs Or Fall Flat In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Americas Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Americas Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.